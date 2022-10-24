LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Comedian Leslie Jordan, known for his work on TV as well as his fun Instagram videos, has reportedly died.
TMZ confirmed law enforcement was called to a car crash site in Hollywood Monday morning, after the 67-year-old is believed to have experienced a “medical event” and drove into the side of a building.
In his decades-long acting career, Jordan was seen on “Will & Grace,” “Murphy Brown” and “American Horror Story,” along with roles in films like “The Help.”
In his most recent social media post Sunday, Jordan was seen singing a hymn with musician Danny Myrick