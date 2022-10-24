LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Comedian Leslie Jordan, known for his work on TV as well as his fun Instagram videos, has reportedly died.

TMZ confirmed law enforcement was called to a car crash site in Hollywood Monday morning, after the 67-year-old is believed to have experienced a “medical event” and drove into the side of a building.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 12: Leslie Jordan attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES – APRIL 25: Pictured is Leslie Jordan (as Whip) in the made for television movie THE ROAD RAIDERS. Originally broadcast April 25, 1989. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 04: Actor Leslie Jordan attends the TrevorLIVE Los Angeles 2016 fundraiser at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN @ HOME — Episode 17090 — Pictured in this screen grab: Leslie Jordan — (Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In his decades-long acting career, Jordan was seen on “Will & Grace,” “Murphy Brown” and “American Horror Story,” along with roles in films like “The Help.”

In his most recent social media post Sunday, Jordan was seen singing a hymn with musician Danny Myrick