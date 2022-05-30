FLAT ROCK, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday evening.

The crash was on County Road 29, south of Chestnut St. in Flat Rock on Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

According to OSHP, a man driving a Lincoln was headed northbound on CR-29 when he hit a parked pickup truck.

The driver was seriously hurt.

The passenger, Heather Salyers, 34, of Bellevue, was killed.

OSHP reports she was sitting in the front seat.

Troopers say they’re investigating whether alcohol and drug usage was a factor in the crash.