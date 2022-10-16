CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians have much to celebrate Saturday night after landing a close 6-5 win over the New York Yankees in the very bottom of the ninth inning.

“As soon as I start the day, I thank God for another opportunity to get to play,” said Oscar Gonzalez, who hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning that landed the Guardians their win in Game 3 of the American Division Series.

“What a moment by OG,” said Will Brenan. “He’s been doing it all year.”

During post-game interviews, a reporter asked Steven Kwan what a game like this says about the team’s willingness to do what the game gives you and “pass the baton to the next guy.”

“Believing your teammates. I think if we play selfish baseball, then someone has to feel like they’ve got to win the game by themselves, hit that three-run homer to win the game. I think just because we love each other and we care for each other, we know that as long as we get the next guy up, someone’s going to get the job done,” said Kwan.

They’re now leading 2-1 in the series.

The Guardians will host Game 4 from Progressive Field on Sunday at 7:07 p.m.