(WJW) – Bill Belichick is leaving the New England Patriots. That’s according to reports from ESPN.

Their 24 years together has included 6 Super Bowl titles.

According to ESPN, Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft have been talking this week about how to move forward.

ESPN reports Belichick, 71, had one year remaining on his contract.

ESPN said Belichick is looking for another head coaching job.

The Patriots linebacker coach Jerod Mayo is believed to be the leading candidate for the head coaching job in New England.

Belichick was the Cleveland Browns head coach from 1991 to 1995.