[Editor’s Note: The video above is a look at the smoky sky in NE Ohio at 1 p.m. on June 28, 2023.]
(WJW) – Northeast Ohio woke up Wednesday to unhealthy air quality and a dense haze of smoke caused by Canada’s wildfires.
The unusual conditions have prompted event cancellations, postponements, and other changes to ‘business as usual’ in Northeast Ohio. You can read more about those impacts, here.
One FOX 8 viewer shared with us before and after pictures of the view in Bay Village. Andrew Rainey says the ‘before’ photo shows the view on a “normal” day, and the ‘after’ picture shows the view lost due to hazy conditions.
Other FOX 8 viewers have also submitted their photos. Take a look:
According to the Associated Press, the Detroit area woke up to some of the worst air quality in the United States and reported the unhealthy haze spread southward, as far as Missouri and Kentucky. You can read more about the status of the burning wildfires, here.
You can find the latest FOX 8 forecast and smoke forecast, here.