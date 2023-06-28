[Editor’s Note: The video above is a look at the smoky sky in NE Ohio at 1 p.m. on June 28, 2023.]

(WJW) – Northeast Ohio woke up Wednesday to unhealthy air quality and a dense haze of smoke caused by Canada’s wildfires.

The unusual conditions have prompted event cancellations, postponements, and other changes to ‘business as usual’ in Northeast Ohio. You can read more about those impacts, here.

One FOX 8 viewer shared with us before and after pictures of the view in Bay Village. Andrew Rainey says the ‘before’ photo shows the view on a “normal” day, and the ‘after’ picture shows the view lost due to hazy conditions.

(Courtesy of Andrew Rainey)

(Courtesy of Andrew Rainey)

Other FOX 8 viewers have also submitted their photos. Take a look:

Credit: Brandon Schlosser

Credit: Brandon Schlosser

Credit: Anne Wiley

Credit: Anne Wiley

According to the Associated Press, the Detroit area woke up to some of the worst air quality in the United States and reported the unhealthy haze spread southward, as far as Missouri and Kentucky. You can read more about the status of the burning wildfires, here.

A haze from Canadian wildfires is seen over Milwaukee, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The haze from Canadian wildfires, which, along with higher ozone levels is continuing to create low visibility conditions and lead to air quality alerts throughout the area. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A haze is seen over the Milwaukee Art Museum, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Milwaukee. The haze from Canadian wildfires, which, along with higher ozone levels is continuing to create low visibility conditions and lead to air quality alerts throughout the area. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

A person walks on Montrose Beach as buildings behind the shore are blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Children participate in a summer camp on Montrose Beach as buildings behind the shore are blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Children participate in a summer camp on Montrose Beach as buildings behind the shore are blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

A haze is seen over the Milwaukee Art Museum Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Milwaukee. The haze from Canadian wildfires, which, along with higher ozone levels is continuing to create low visibility conditions and lead to Air Quality Alerts throughout the area. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Marriott Marquis, left, and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, center, stand above The McCormick Place Convention Center in a veil of haze from Canadian wildfires obscuring the majestic Chicago skyline, as seen from the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Smoky air over the south pier in Grand Haven, Mich., as the John J. Boland, a diesel-powered freighter, leaves port on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts for all of Michigan, effective until tomorrow morning, due to the smoke from Canadian wildfires. (Cory Morse/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Smoky air over the south pier in Grand Haven, Mich., on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts for all of Michigan, effective until tomorrow morning, due to the smoke from Canadian wildfires. (Cory Morse/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Smoke from wildfires in Canada blankets Grand Rapids, Mich., on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The smoke is reducing visibility and air quality. (Neil Blake/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

A fishing boat cruises the Fox River surrounded by hazy skies due to Canadian wildfires on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Allouez, Wis. (Sarah Kloepping/The Post-Crescent via AP)

The flags of Chicago Cubs’ Hall of Fame players Ernie Banks (14) Ron Santo (10) and Ferguson Jenkins fly off the Wrigley Field left field foul pole as a veil of haze from Canadian wildfires shroud high rise buildings along Lake Michigan before a baseball game between the Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

You can find the latest FOX 8 forecast and smoke forecast, here.