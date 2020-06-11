Before and after: Photos give inside look at storm damage at Sandusky State Theatre

Photos show before and after storm damage inside Sandusky State Theatre (Both photos are courtesy of the theater)

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — When wicked weather ripped through parts of western and northeast Ohio Wednesday evening, the historic Sandusky State Theatre was hit hard.

Strong storms caused it to partially collapse. Thursday, the theater shared before and after photos of the inside and just how much damage was done.

Photos and videos show piles of bricks and the roof torn off.

Damage inside Sandusky State Theatre (photo courtesy of the theater)

The theater was not open at the time of the storm; it’s been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The National Weather Service says it has no plans to survey for a tornado; thunderstorm wind damage is likely to blame, it said.

The Sandusky State Theatre vowed to rebuild. In a Facebook post, the theater said, “While it’s tragic, we will be back and we can’t wait until the day we can welcome you all back.”

**More here on wicked weather in our area; see damage videos, below: