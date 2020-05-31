‘Stay home’: Cleveland police chief asks people to be safe, says will bring looters to justice

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The people who caused destruction to the City of Cleveland Saturday night will be brought to justice.

That was Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams’ message as he and Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson held a press conference following hours of looting in the city.

Chief Williams said they are reviewing video to see who caused all of the destruction. “There were people who participated who were intent on not keeping things peaceful and were not from the City of Cleveland,” the chief said.

**Watch the entire press conference, above**

Chief Williams: I encourage people to stay home tomorrow and be safe — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) May 31, 2020

Chief Williams: We are reviewing video to bring to justice the people who caused so much destruction — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) May 31, 2020

Chief Williams: There were people who participated who were intent on not keeping things peaceful and were not from City of #CLE — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) May 31, 2020

He encouraged Clevelanders to stay home Sunday and “be safe.”

The day started with a peaceful protest at the Free Stamp on Lakeside Avenue.

Protests have been held ever since the death of George Floyd, who died Monday night after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

The view from a hi-rise showed just how many people had gathered to protest police violence in downtown Cleveland.

a look at the downtown Cleveland protest from above: pic.twitter.com/HWrqtJGHlY — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) May 30, 2020

But, not long after the protest began, some began clashing with police.

Several vehicles were set on fire including police cruisers.

Then, the looting began. Several businesses including CVS, Colossal Cupcakes, and the Indians Team Shop were broken into. Some businesses were heavily damaged.

**Take a closer look at looting, here**

It got so bad, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard.

The City of Cleveland also enacted an emergency curfew for the Central Business District which continues until 8 a.m. on Sunday. Another curfew will then start at 8 p.m. Sunday and end at 8 a.m. Monday. Those in violation could be arrested.

Mayor Frank Jackson and Chief Calvin Williams issued the following statement about the violence and said they are disheartened by the turn of events.

Joint statement from #CLE Mayor Frank G. Jackson and @CLEpolice Chief Calvin Williams: pic.twitter.com/T1buY9LIZX — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) May 31, 2020

**Continuing coverage**