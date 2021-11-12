Beetles bugging you? Here’s how to get them out of your home

(WJW) — It’s that time of year when a certain beetle may have made its way into your home.

Asian lady beetles, which are usually orange in color with black spots, tend to swarm around this time of year and may get into homes and other buildings.

According to The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), the beetles will often swarm on warm fall days.

Here are some tips from the college on how to get rid of them:

Don’t swat, smash or crush the beetles as this will release a foul-smelling odor that they use as a defense.

Instead, to quickly collect and dispose of them, use a “fan-bypass” vacuum cleaner; these types of vacuum cleaners have a fan positioned after a collection container or bag. Do not use a “direct-fan” vacuum cleaner.

Indoor trapping: The beetles are attracted to ultraviolet light or “black light” and there are a number of commercially available black light traps that can be used indoors either directly or with minor modifications to collect them. According to CFAES, do not use black light traps that use an electrically charged grid to kill insects such as a “bug zapper.”

One other thing to keep in mind: Lady beetles are capable of biting, although it’s rare, and they are not capable of breaking the skin, and will not spread diseases with their bites.

More information on the beetles can be found here.