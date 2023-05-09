(WJW) – It’s showtime… almost. A sequel to the 1988 cult classic “Beetlejuice” is in the works and will arrive in theaters next year.

Warner Bros. announced Tuesday that the Tim Burton-led film will make its way to the big screen on Sept. 6, 2024.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the rumored “Beetlejuice 2” was finally confirmed at CinemaCon 2023 in April.

Not much is known yet about the plot of the upcoming film, but Michael Keaton is expected to return as ghostly titular character. Winona Ryder is also expected to reprise her role as Lydia Deetz, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Several news outlets also say Jenna Ortega will join the cast to play Lydia’s daughter. This comes after Ortega’s recent popularity as the creepy and kooky Wednesday Addams on Burton’s Netflix series “Wednesday.”

Bringing in more than $74 million at the box office, “Beetlejuice” has become a favorite among Burton fans. The horror-comedy was later adapted as a Broadway musical.

Yes, we did just say the name three times.