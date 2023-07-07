CLEVELAND (WJW) – On a sunny day, there is a lot that you can do — parasail, surf or just sit and soak in those warm rays.

But, when it is this sunny and bright, the first thing you may want to do is reach for the sunscreen.

“We put it on before we even left so that we could make sure that we had good coverage and make sure it did all the things that it needed to do,” Becki Bell said. “We’re out here to enjoy the weather and enjoy the park but not damage our skin.”

However, the latest round of bad advice from the internet could cause a lot of damage to your skin.

That’s because beer tanning is a thing. It’s just a bottle of beer poured on your skin and a dose of UV and other harmful rays baking you to a fine crisp.

No sunscreen, no tanning oil and no protection.

“I was shocked. Why would anyone do this? Let along ultraviolet exposure and putting yourself outside without sunscreen, but why would you put something sticky and messy all over your body?” said Cleveland Clinic dermatologist Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal.

Dr. Khetarpal says beer tanning has the potential to do very damaging things to your skin.

She says beer can keep your skin from breathing, which could make you more susceptible to heat stroke and disproportionate instance of skin cancer. That is on the rise, so we’re going to see that number go up and up as this population ages,” Dr. Khetarpal said.

She says there are alternatives to laying in the sun smelling like a bar to get the look you want. Dr. Khetarpal says self-tanning sprays can be used safety or if you are at the beach, sunscreen is your best friend.

“Seek shade when you can wear sunscreen, which is broad spectrum UVA, UVB, SPF 30 or higher. There are people who don’t like sunscreen on their skin, so if you want to, throw on UPF clothing that has an ultraviolet protection factor,” Dr. Khetarpal said.