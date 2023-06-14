CLEVELAND (WJW) – People from 16 different countries earned United States citizenship on Flag Day at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Northern District of Ohio Judge Charles Fleming said bringing in new citizens on Flag Day helps make our country stronger.

“While we celebrate the history of our country and the history of having adopted the U.S. flag 246 years ago, we’re also celebrating our future,” Fleming said. “We’re doing so by investing in it with the naturalization of our new citizens.”

Marvely Arreaga Barrios is originally from Guatemala but has lived in Cleveland for almost three decades. He said becoming a citizen is the greatest day of his life.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life,” he said. “I’m here with my family now and I feel very happy to be an American citizen now. I’m very proud to be here in Cleveland. I like this city since I came here and I’m a Clevelander 100%.”

Myanmar native Mi Lyeh Poin has lived in the United States for seven years but wanted to feel complete. Now that she’s earned citizenship, she is looking forward to making change through democracy.

“It feels special to be a citizen of the United States and also I get to vote for the party that I would like to join,” Poin said.

In addition to the 25 newly naturalized citizens, seven recruits took the oath of enlistment on the Army’s 248th birthday.

For the new citizens and recruits, sharing this day with their families is something they’ll always remember.

“For me and for them too, because my wife, we’ve been through a lot of things trying to get to this point,” Barrios said. “That’s why I said I’m very happy today.”