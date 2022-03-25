CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – It’s been a labor of love for Cuyahoga Falls design company Decor by Morr.

Owners Kaitlyn and Stephen Morr, along with their team, have been hard at work on a heartfelt surprise.

“We are wrapping up the Anderson family in a big, loving hug and letting them know their community’s got their back while mom is battling breast cancer and has to undergo an operation for a double mastectomy,” said Kaitlyn.

Active community member, mom and Army veteran wife Tracie Anderson was diagnosed in February and will be having the surgery next month.

“Tracie was a year behind me at Cuyahoga Falls High School, so we knew of each other. She’s been a follower of Decor by Morr since day one, constantly commenting on my work and how beautiful it is and that she would love to be a client one day,” said Kaitlyn.

Decor by Morr used the currency of compassion to transform her bedroom into a restorative sanctuary.

“As a mom, we have a lot that we unpack and I really wanted her to have a sanctuary that she could come home and kind of rejuvenate her spirit to fight the battle and be the warrior I know she’s going to be,” said Kaitlyn.

Big businesses like Walmart and many of Cuyahoga Falls’ small businesses and organizations pitched in, donating gift baskets, certificates, décor and services — including Paint Positive who donated paint and a crew for the entire room.

Even Mayor Don Walters came to lend some muscle and bring a special plaque of encouragement.

“As a community, we love to come together and help others and Tracie’s been so wonderful with the PTA, the children, the parents, given so much back to the community. This is just what we do,” Walters said.

Soft colors, natural elements and warm textures await Tracie when she returns from vacation on April 1.

And so does a message from the village supporting her.

“I just want her to know that she is so loved and we’ve got her back and that we’ll be there for her through this battle,” said Kaitlyn.

The community is also holding a pasta dinner fundraiser on April 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Church in Silver Lake located at 2951 Kent Rd., Silver Lake, OH 44224.

Tickets need to be purchased in advance. Adults are $10 and kids are $5. All proceeds will go to supporting Tracie and her family on this journey.