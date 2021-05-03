Bedford teen dies after being shot by classmate

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner reports an 18-year-old Bedford High School student who was shot by a classmate has died.

Royce Hamilton died on May 1.

Police say he was shot in the head by a 16-year-old classmate on April 26.

According to police, Hamilton arrived at the hospital around 2:45 p.m. that day.

Hospital staff alerted police.

According to police, the two both attend Bedford High School.

The incident did not happen on school grounds.

Witness statements say Hamilton was the front seat passenger in a car.

Police say the 16-year-old suspect was walking on the street.

According to a press release, the two exchanged words and the 16-year-old fired three shots into the car.

Bedford Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Celico alerted families to the news.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that our beloved student has passed away this afternoon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Please continue to keep them in your hearts as they deal with this loss. Our support team, which includes social workers, therapists, counselors, psychologists, and clergy will continue to be available to provide support to our staff, students and families who are in need,” she wrote in a letter to parents.

Police tracked down the 16-year-old and said he still had the weapon.

His charge will be upgraded likely, due to Hamilton’s passing.

His previous charge was felony assault.

He has not been identified.