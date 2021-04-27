Bedford teen accused of shooting classmate

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) – The Bedford Police Department is investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old male.

On Monday, around 2:45 p.m., police say the hospital contacted law enforcement to let them know the teen came in with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the suspect in the shooting is a 16-year-old classmate.

According to police, the two both attend Bedford High School, but say the incident did not happen on school grounds.

Witness statements say the victim was the front seat passenger in a car.

Police say the 16-year-old suspect was walking on the street.

According to a press release, the two exchanged words and the 16-year-old fired three shots into the car.

The 18-year-old was shot in the head.

None of the other passengers was struck.

Police say they found the teen suspect with the gun still in his pants.

He’s charged with felony assault.

The 18-year-old victim remains hospitalized.