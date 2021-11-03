Bedford Schools meet with parents after violence sends high schoolers to remote learning

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) – Just days after remote learning was extended at one local high school, the district met with parents to discuss a return-to-school plan.

This comes as a result of increased violence at the high school.

Around 75 parents in the Bedford City School district attended a parent meeting inside the high school Wednesday night. Remote learning was extended for Bedford High School students until Nov. 29.

“There were threats and talk of a gun. That is something we took very seriously,” said principal Christopher Thompson.

The change to virtual learning was made after several fights sparked fear of more violence to students and staff.

“We did have a young man at the game who had a gun and officers were able to apprehend him. He was not a Maple student or a Bedford student. He was a young man from Warrensville,” said Thompson.

The high school administration said the extension will allow the district to hire more security and emotional support staff.

“We are going to be upgrading and installing 93 surveillance cameras at the high school. In addition, alarms will be added to the doors. We will also purchase the installation of metal detectors. There will be five stations. They will be used in the building and at athletic events,” said Thompson.

The plan also called for stiffer punishments for kids who fight in school, skip school or disrupt the classroom. However, some parents at the meeting were concerned.

“You make it appear as though our kids are running amuck and they are out of control. The problem is the administration is unprepared. You claim you want to build these relationships, but this is a reactive approach and that’s a problem,” said one parent.

The high school administration is expected to finalize plans in the weeks to come.

A school board meeting will be held Thursday night