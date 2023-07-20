BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) – A woman was reported missing and her boyfriend is considered a person of interest after no one was able to reach her on her birthday.

A concerned family member called the Bedford Police Department Tuesday to request a welfare check on Breneisha Lightfoot, according to a press release from the Bedford Police Department.

Lightfoot’s family was concerned after they were not able to reach her and said it was very unusual because Wednesday was Lightfoot’s birthday, the release said.

Lightfoot’s phone was found lying in a person’s yard in Cleveland and it was turned over to police.

According to the release, police checked Lightfoot’s apartment and found evidence that someone may have been seriously injured there.

According to the release, Bedford detectives want to speak to Breneisha’s boyfriend, Michael Roarty-Nugent, as a person of interest.

Both Lightfoot and Nugent have been reported missing.

Bedford police ask that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lightfoot and/or Nugent contact Bedford Police Detectives at 440-232-3408.