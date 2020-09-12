Bedford police investigating after pedestrian hit and killed on I-271

*Watch our report above on the pedestrian accident reported on Friday.*

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — Bedford police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-271 Saturday.

According to the department’s Facebook page, a man attempted to cross the freeway when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police have two lanes blocked while the Accident Investigation Unit investigates.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is the second pedestrian death reported in the last 24 hours. On Friday, a 12-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car on I-90 near the W. 14th St. ramp.

