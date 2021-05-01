Bedford High School student allegedly shot by classmate passes away, coroner confirms

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — A Bedford High School student who was hospitalized after allegedly being shot by a classmate earlier this week has passed away, according to authorities.

Bedford police say the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed the death of 18-year-old Royce Hamilton.

Hamilton was shot in the head on Monday around 2:45 p.m. He was reportedly the front seat passenger in a car. The suspect was walking on the street. According to a press release, the two exchanged words and the suspect fired three shots into the car. None of the other passengers was struck.

The suspect has been charged with felony assault, officials report.

Police say the suspect was a 16-year-old classmate. Both Hamilton and the suspect attended Bedford High School, however police say the incident did not happen on school grounds.