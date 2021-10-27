Bedford High School extends remote learning as security is increased over threats

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW)- Students at Bedford High School will continue remote learning until next week as the district works on increasing security measures following recent fights and threats of violence among students.

The district told FOX 8 News Wednesday morning, they are extending remote learning through Monday, Nov 1. Tuesday is a professional development day for teachers. Students will return to class, Wednesday, November 3.

The district said some of the new security enhancements need additional equipment and personnel, requiring more time to complete them.

Students are expected to follow these upgraded safety measures when they return, according to the district’s statement.

The district told us earlier this week several students face discipline as a result of the violence.