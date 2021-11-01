Bedford High School extends remote learning as district works to bolster safety

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) – Bedford High School students are going to continue learning remotely until Nov. 29, school officials say.

The extension gives the district more time to finalize plans to bolster school safety, but also social-emotional learning.

“Obviously, none of this is ideal,” Superintendent Dr. Andrea Celico said. “As we’ve said,

the decision to return temporarily to remote learning for high school students wasn’t easy and it

wasn’t made lightly. However, we have to address safety issues. We want our students to feel

safe so they can concentrate on learning and we want our teachers and staff to feel secure so

they can do their best work too.”

The district is working to hire and train more security and social-emotional learning staff.

According to the district, fights among Bedford High School students have left both students and staff injured. Celico said much of it has to do with students being in school full-time for the first time in over a year.

“They are adjusting and many of them are struggling,” Celico said. “We’ll also be

emphasizing our social-emotional programs even more when students return to the building to

try to help those who are having a hard time.”

Celico said the district plans to involve parents, staff and students and use their input when finalizing plans. The plan will be shared with stakeholders before students return to in-person learning.