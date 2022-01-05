Bedford Heights police: Warrant out for man suspected of shooting ex-girlfriend, killing her male friend

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are searching for a man they say is suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing her male friend at a Bedford Heights apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

An arrest warrant is now out for Barnard Sparks, who police say fled the scene by the time they arrived at Bearcreek Apartments on Bear Creek Drive.

Police say they were initially called to the apartments after a woman reported her ex had shot her friend. Upon arrival, first responders found a 32-year-old woman and a man had been shot. They were taken to the hospital, where the man was eventually pronounced dead. The female victim is reportedly still at the hospital.

Bernard Sparks. Photo courtesy Bedford Heights police

Sparks, 33, is considered armed and dangerous by police. His getaway vehicle has been found by investigators, but the suspect’s whereabouts are not known at this time.

Anyone who has seen the man is asked to call detectives 440-439-1234.