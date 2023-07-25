BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — It appears that a Bedford Heights police officer, who is leaving the force, has lost his battle to take his canine partner with him. After working together for five years, Officer Ryan Kaetzel and his K-9, Bosco, spent their final moments together outside the Bedford Heights Police Department on Tuesday morning, as other local canine units stood by silently in a show of support.

Kaetzel is transferring to another police department and was ordered by his supervisors to return Bosco because Bedford Heights police have decided to reassign the dog to a new canine officer.

Kaetzel told reporters, “You’re with them 24/7, he’s a family member, he’s an absolute family member. Some of these people that are saying, ‘He’s a tool on the job,’ shame on you. You don’t treat an animal like that, you just don’t.”

For Ryan Kaetzel’s family, it was a painful goodbye to their beloved Bosco. One by one, they hugged the dog that has become such a big part of their lives.

The officer’s wife, Stephanie Kaetzel, said, “We’ve just been a mess all last night, you know, just trying to spend every minute with him. I know my kids, they were playing catch with him, we took him for a walk and just spending every minute with him. We got a lot of pictures together and it’s a hard situation.”

Ryan Kaetzel maintains Bedford Heights Police Chief Michael Marotta initially agreed to sell Bosco to him for one dollar, which he says is customary in similar cases. But Kaetzel said the chief rescinded the offer after Kaetzel filed a federal lawsuit last week, seeking payment for overtime he accrued, while taking care of and training Bosco.

Such lawsuits are part of a trend in canine policing.

Bedford Heights police supervisors deny the lawsuit played a role in their decision, and maintain there was never an agreement to turn over the highly trained and valuable dog to Kaetzel.

“All of the cost incurred for that canine, for Bosco, has fallen on the City of Bedford Heights. Bosco is still capable of working as a canine,” Assistant Police Chief Ken Hatcher Jr. said.

After turning over his partner, Ryan Kaetzel told reporters that he is deeply concerned about Bosco’s future, because at seven years old, the dog may be nearing the end of his usefulness to the police force.

“That’s what I’m worried (about) with him. He’s not going to have much longer and I want him to spend his senior years with me,” Kaetzel said.

The Kaetzel family is now hoping that city leaders will have a change of heart.

“Ryan has given this department 12 years of his life, and he has given them the utmost respect and (I) just hope that they can give him the respect he deserves and that we can bring our dog home,” Stephanie Kaetzel said.

However, the family concedes that if the situation does not change, they may never see Bosco again, because he will now belong to another officer and family.