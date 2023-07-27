BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — For the past 30 years, an organization called BARK — Buckeye Area Regional K-9 — has been breeding and training police dogs for law enforcement in Northeast Ohio.

Over the years, BARK has donated 150 of the highly trained K-9s, said founder Tom Schmidt.

“When they’re home, the dog plays with the kids. He’s the family dog,” he told FOX 8 News. “But when they start putting that uniform on and they start putting their certain collar on, they know it’s work mode. They go to the car and go to work.”

Schmidt said he was upset when he learned that Bedford Heights police officer Ryan Kaetzel was not being allowed to take his K-9 partner Bosco with him when he leaves to work for another local department.

“The bond is so strong,” Schmidt said. “He’s been with this dog seven days a week, 24 hours a day. He works with him, he’s at home with him. I mean, he’s responsible for him and they depend on each other.”

Schmidt is now offering to donate and train a new police dog for the Bedford Heights police, if the city will allow Bosco to retire and remain with Kaetzel and his family.

“If I could give him this, this guy could take his dog home — God bless. It just seemed the right thing to do,” he said.

Many Northeast Ohioans have joined the campaign to allow Bosco to go home with the Kaetzel family, by donating nearly $12,000 to a GoFundMe page, to help care for a new K-9 to replace Bosco.

Throughout the controversy, Kaetzel has maintained that the Bedford Heights police chief initially offered to sell Bosco to him for $1. But Kaetzel said the offer was rescinded after he filed a federal lawsuit last week, seeking overtime pay for extra time he spent training and taking care of Bosco.

Kaetzel said it would be an insult to taxpayers if the city of Bedford Heights now turns down the offer of a new K-9, along with the public funding.

“I’m just blown away by the generosity. I just really appreciate the support,” he said. “I just really want Bosco to come home.”

But Bedford Heights Police Chief Michael Marotta issued a statement on Thursday that reads, in part:

“The department has moved forward with our plan to have Bosco placed with the city’s new K-9 officer. … Finally, I want to say that the city and officer Kaetzel are continuing to try to come to a fair and reasonable resolution to this matter.”

Read the chief’s full statement below:

Schmidt was incredulous.

“If they can afford to throw that kind of money around without getting what I’ve offered them, then maybe they should think about them the next time the police levy comes up,” he said.