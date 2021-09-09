Bedford Heights police chase ends in crash

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Bedford Heights are searching for a suspect who escaped during a chase.

The incident started around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on I-480 westbound.

Bedford Heights police began pursuing a vehicle on the interstate.

When the driver tried to exit on Lee Rd., they crashed into a pole.

The crash caused significant damage to the front passenger’s side.

FOX 8 photos from the scene showed the car even lost a wheel.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and take off on foot.

Police from Cleveland and Maple Heights joined the search but couldn’t find the suspect.

It is believed the vehicle was suspected in another incident, which may have started the pursuit.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.