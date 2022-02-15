Bedford Heights mother to be arraigned on charges in the stabbing death of 5-year-old daughter

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The mother charged with stabbing her 5-year-old daughter is set to be arraigned on Tuesday morning.

29-year-old Menokka Karr Nealy is charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault. She was arrested at the scene in a Northfield Road apartment in Bedford Heights where police found the child, E’nijah Noell Holland, dead on the floor in the bedroom with multiple stab wounds, according to a release.

According to investigators, Nealy had a chilling phone conversation with E’nijah’s father a short time earlier when he says she admitted to harming the little girl. He, along with other relatives, called police for a welfare check.

FOX 8 was told the child’s father had been concerned about the wellbeing of his daughter and was trying to gain custody of the 5-year-old, but hearings in family court were delayed for a variety of reasons.

“It’s still early in the investigation, so we are not sure what motivated any of this, but just speaking to the mother, it’s our understanding that she stabbed her. We’re not sure why,” said Detective Ericka Payne. “We just know it was multiple times and it was a kitchen knife.”