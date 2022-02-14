Bedford Heights mother admits to stabbing 5-year-old, investigators say

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A Bedford Heights woman accused of stabbing her daughter to death is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Calls from concerned relatives prompted police to check on the welfare of the girl at her mother’s apartment on Northfield Road on Saturday.

Inside the bedroom of the unit, officers say they discovered the body of five-year-old E’nijah Noell Holland.

According to investigators, the child’s mother, 29-year-old Menokka Karr Nealy had a chilling phone conversation with E’nijah’s father a short time earlier.

During the call, investigators say she admitted that she had stabbed the child.

Menokka Karr Nealy was arrested at the scene on charges that include aggravated murder.

“It’s still early in the investigation, so we are not sure what motivated any of this, but just speaking to the mother, it’s our understanding that she stabbed her. We’re not sure why,” said Detective Ericka Payne. “We just know it was multiple times and it was a kitchen knife.”

FOX 8 is told that the child’s father had been concerned about the wellbeing of his daughter, so he was trying to gain custody of the five-year-old.

But hearings in family court were delayed for a variety of reasons, including COVID and the snow storm earlier this month.

Family members say E’nijah’s father and grandparents are devastated that they could not save the little girl.

“Beautiful little girl and I just want to send our deepest condolences out to the family and everyone who’s been effected, I can’t even imagine what you’re dealing with right now, losing a child is just unimaginable, so we’re keeping everyone in our prayers and thoughts,” said Detective Payne.