(WJW) – Bed Bath & Beyond is back!

But, not like the brick-and-mortar store you once knew.

Just a couple of months after the home goods store filed for bankruptcy and closed store locations all across the country, Overstock.com announced it was dropping its name and would instead become Bed & Bath & Beyond.

That means starting August 1, if you go to Overstock.com you will now be redirected to BedBathandBeyond.com.

According to a press release, “As part of the rebrand customers will have access to more products than ever before — millions of furniture and home furnishings products.”

To kick off the change-up, the company is offering the following promotions:

A 25% off welcome coupon for anyone who downloads and shops through the new and refreshed Bed Bath & Beyond mobile app, available for iOS and Android.

Reinstatement of up to fifty dollars in unused loyalty rewards points, exclusive coupons, and free membership for a year to the new Welcome Rewards program (a $19.95 value) for active members of the former Bed Bath & Beyond loyalty program.

20% off coupon and transfer of membership along with all current rewards for members of Club O, Overstock’s former loyalty program. Click here for more details.

“If you liked the Bed Bath & Beyond coupons of the past, you will love our better pricing, special promotions, broader assortment, and the improved customer experience on the website and mobile app,” said Jonathan Johnson, CEO of the new Bed Bath & Beyond.

You can learn more about how Overstock.com acquired Bed, Bath & Beyond, here.