CLEVELAND (WJW) — Something beautiful in the sky caught the attention of some Northeast Ohioans early Friday morning.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol says this very common phenomena is called a moon halo.

(Credit: April Clark)

“It occurs when high clouds (cirrus clouds) are present when the moon is very bright,” Scott said. “Sunlight (moon light) is bent as it passes through the ice crystals. The crystals are oriented in such a way where the bent light looks like a halo.”

