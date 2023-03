(WJW) Beautiful day today! Highs in the mid-50s and quiet conditions. In and out of the clouds through the day with a bit of a breeze. Find some time to enjoy!

Our next system arrives late tonight/Friday. Showers move in around midnight Thursday and will continue on and off Friday. Windy with gusts 25-35 mph possible.

Cleveland Saint Patrick’s Day parade is looking wet, windy, and mild.

Temperatures trend below normal again this upcoming weekend.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.