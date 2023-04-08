(WJW) Waking up to patchy frost and cold temperatures Saturday morning in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunshine galore and a nice quiet Easter Weekend. Enjoy!

Once again, communities lakeside will be a touch cooler than the rest of us. Around 50 near the lake to mid 50’s inland.

The evening Cleveland Guardians game will be chilly, but dry with some sunshine. Bring a warmer jacket with you.

Easter weather history extremes:

Rain amounts are limited over the next week. Several dry days are ahead!

Plus a warm-up is on the way! It doesn’t get better than this for springtime in Northeast Ohio. Enjoy this stretch of dry, sun-filled, warmer days! Looking ahead next chance of showers is next Saturday night.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The long-range outlook shows above normal temps by mid-month.