Beat the heat: A list of places to cool off in Lake Metroparks!

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Northeast Ohio is in the midst of its first heatwave of the summer, and Lake Metroparks wants people to know there are plenty of ways to cool off all summer long.

Lake Metroparks has several places where families can get in the water, splash around and keep cool. They’re a great alternative to the beach and offer plenty of ways to social distance.

**Click here for your Fox 8 weather forecast**

There are five different creek walks:

Helen Hazen Wyman Park: Scenic Big Creek flows past the picnic area, joins Kellogg Creek and empties into the Grand River at this park.

Scenic Big Creek flows past the picnic area, joins Kellogg Creek and empties into the Grand River at this park. Indian Point Park Lower: Discover Paine Creek, enjoy spectacular views of the Grand River valley and more at this diverse park.

Discover Paine Creek, enjoy spectacular views of the Grand River valley and more at this diverse park. Gully Brook Park: This park protects a valley, stream, wetland and forest.

This park protects a valley, stream, wetland and forest. Environmental Learning Center: Beautiful views of ravines, creeks and woods await you on your journey through this park.

Chagrin River Park: The Chagrin River runs through this park located in the communities of Eastlake & Willoughby.

The Chagrin River runs through this park located in the communities of Eastlake & Willoughby. Hidden Valley Park: This park offers excellent access to the Grand River below a spectacular exposed Chagrin Shale cliff.

Chagrin River Park (Photo Credit: Al Miller)

Girdled Road Reservation (Photo Credit: Kevin Vail)

Hell Hollow Wildernes Area Paine Creek: (Photo Credit: Kevin Vail)

Hogback Ridge Summer Mill Creek (Photo Credit: David Trevarthan)

Creek Walk (Photo Credit: Samantha Marie)

Creek Walk (Photo Credit: Samantha Marie)

Creek Walk – Indian Point Park (Photo Credit: Lake Metroparks)

Creek Walk at Helen Hazen Wyman Park (Photo Credit: Jennifer Trisler)

Creek Walk – Environmental Learning Center (Photo Credit: Abby Begeman)

Creek Walk at Helen Hazen Wyman Park (Photo Credit: Jennifer Trisler)

Creek Walk at Helen Hazen Wyman Park (Photo Credit: Jennifer Trisler)

Creek Walk at Helen Hazen Wyman Park (Photo Credit: Jennifer Trisler)

Creek Walk at Helen Hazen Wyman Park (Photo Credit: Jennifer Trisler)

Then, there’s access to the county’s rivers:

Beaty Landing: This wooded parcel in Painesville encompasses 3,300 feet of frontage on the Grand River.

This wooded parcel in Painesville encompasses 3,300 feet of frontage on the Grand River. Chagrin River Park: The Chagrin River runs through this park located in the communities of Eastlake & Willoughby.

The Chagrin River runs through this park located in the communities of Eastlake & Willoughby. Hidden Valley Park: This park offers excellent access to the Grand River below a spectacular exposed Chagrin Shale cliff.

Lake Metroparks does provide some safety tips for visitors:

Children should be under constant supervision.

Rocks may be slippery, unstable and/or sharp; please wear appropriate water shoes or old tennis shoes and be careful.

Check water conditions before getting in. If it has rained recently, the water may be high or flowing at a fast pace. If the water flow is too fast, please come back a different time or try a different location.

Anyone who can’t swim should wear a properly-fitted personal flotation device.

Never dive or jump into any waterhole—you could seriously injure yourself if the water is too shallow or there are submerged logs or rocks.

Always enter unknown or shallow water feet first.

If you see lightning, leave the water immediately.

Swim or wade at your own risk, no lifeguards on duty (except at Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park).

For much more on Lake Metroparks, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: