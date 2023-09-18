**Related Video Above: Watch as bears take over an Ashtabula backyard.**

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WJW) — Some black bears went viral last week when, pulled in like a siren song, they broke into a Krispy Kreme doughnut van and treated themselves to a bevy of sweet treats.

The driver of the van was reportedly making a quick delivery to a store on a military base in Alaska, leaving it parked outside with the back door wide open. That’s when a mama bear and her cub made moves inside the vehicle.

Upon discovery, the bears weren’t exactly keen on exiting their new sugar-filled digs.

“You could hear them breaking open the packages,” Shelly Deano, the Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson store manager told Alaska’s KTUU. “We were trying to beat on the van but they just kept eating all the doughnuts. They ate 20 packages of the doughnut holes and I believe six packages of the three-pack chocolate doughnuts.”

That’s when reinforcements were called in, with Deano telling KTUU she called base security. The bears were eventually scared away by wailing sirens, heading off to the woods.

Photos of the doughnut rampage can be seen here.

People are reminded that no matter how adorable they may seem, bears can be dangerous. The National Park Service says the best thing to do if you come upon one is to distance yourself and not surprise the bear.