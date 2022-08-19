CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – If you visit the Cleveland Zoo anytime soon, you will notice the Bear Hollow habitat is now under construction.

Officials say the new habitat will completely transform the former 50-year-old exhibits.

The new home for the bears will be nearly triple the size of their former spaces and improve viewing for guests.

But more importantly, the new space will help improve the quality of life and care for the Andean and Sloth bears. Both are listed as vulnerable species.

Features like climbing structures, elevated resting areas, and dig pits will provide opportunities for the bears’ natural behaviors.

The new habitat will debut next summer.

In a press release, officials say the project will cost about $7.7 million and is supported by $3.5 million from the Cleveland Zoological Society including a leadership gift from a long-term donor.