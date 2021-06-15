Bear spotted in Salem, police asking residents to steer clear

SALEM, Ohio (WJW) — The Salem Police Department is asking residents to steer clear of a bear that was spotted in town earlier this morning.

The animal was reportedly seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday, with multiple people calling authorities to say it was going through a neighborhood.

Police and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is attempting to locate the animal at this time and is asking anyone who sees it to call 330-337-7811.

Residents are also asked to keep their garbage cans covered, as bears sometimes come into towns looking for food.

