NEW MEXICO (WJW) — If getting your arms around a sweet little baby bear is the dream, then there’s an open job for you.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is now looking to bring new professional “bear huggers” onto their team.

“Must have ability to hike in strenuous conditions, have the courage to crawl into a bear den, and have the trust in your coworkers to keep you safe during the process,” the job description states.

Getty Images photo

The official job title is Conservation Officer, and you won’t be asked to hug bears most days, but if called upon, you’ll need to be ready. You’ll also have to relocate to New Mexico and a Bachelor’s degree is required.

Those interested should check out the job right here. The application deadline is March 30.