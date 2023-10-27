ASPEN, Colo. (WJW) – A bear was euthanized in Colorado after attacking a hotel security guard in Colorado on Monday.

According to Colorado wildlife officials, the bear attacked the security guard inside a hotel kitchen in Aspen.

Security footage from the St. Regis Aspen Resort shows the bear walking through the kitchen. That is when the security guard walks in and is eventually confronted by the bear.

In the video, the bear is seen hitting the man with its front paws and pushing him to the ground. Luckily, the bear then turns in the opposite direction.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the bear was caught on Oct. 25.

“Using the footage provided by the hotel, we were able to confirm the aggressive behavior of the bear and identify unique physical characteristics of the bear that assisted in the proper identification of the offending bear,” Area Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita said.