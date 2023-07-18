[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A city police officer fired after shooting at a 19-year-old shoplifter stealing a $60 hat will now be reinstated to his post, following the city’s settlement with the police union.

City council members voted to settle the dispute on behalf of Blake Rogers, who was terminated in February 2021 after an investigation into the June 2019 incident, according to a Tuesday news release from the city.

Rogers will receive $230,000 in back pay and lost benefits, as well as the city’s portion of his pension contribution, according to the tentative agreement given to city council members last week. Rogers will also have 400 hours deducted from his sick leave balance — nearly one-third of his total balance.

Mayor Justin Berns, who took office in January 2022, followed city attorneys’ advice to appeal both an arbitrator’s and a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court’s decision to reinstate Rogers, according to the release. During mediation in that appeals process, a settlement was struck.

“Given all the facts, this agreement is in the best interest of the city,” Berns is quoted in the news release.

Rogers must first obtain recertification by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy and pass the standard fitness-for-duty examinations before he can return to full-time duty, according to the agreement.

Police-involved shooting at the mall

On June 27, 2019, Rogers was dispatched to Beachwood Place to investigate a suspected shoplifter, according to a 2020 lawsuit he filed against the city.

There, he spotted 19-year-old Jaquan Jones running from Saks Fifth Avenue and getting into a car in a nearby parking lot. Rogers followed in his cruiser, then got out and commanded him to stop.

Rogers said he saw Jones reaching toward the floorboard of the car and believed he “likely possessed” a loaded handgun, the filing reads. He claimed Jones ran over his foot and ankle. That’s when he shot at Jones, according to the filing. Jones then sped away but was later caught in Cleveland selling heroin to an undercover officer, it reads.

Rogers was placed on leave following the incident then fired in a 2021 disciplinary letter from then-mayor and safety director Martin Horwitz, alleging Rogers put others at risk by opening fire in a public place and that he was dishonest about the circumstances of the shooting.

Rogers sued the city in 2020, alleging disparate treatment and reverse racial discrimination, as well as disability discrimination and retaliation for taking paternity leave, among other claims.

Under the tentative agreement, Rogers’ reinstatement letter must state that he is being reinstated “in good standing” and that an arbitrator did not determine the June 2019 shooting was racially motivated or that Rogers was dishonest about the shooting. It will be as if he was never fired.

Jones, the shoplifter involved in the June 2019 shooting, pleaded guilty to robbery and grand theft charges and was sentenced to two years in prison, more than half of which was credited for time he had already spent in jail, court records show. His felonious assault charge involving Rogers was dropped.

City council members voted to consider bringing in an outside law firm to review the city’s handling of the shooting incident.