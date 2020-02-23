Beachwood teacher killed in drunk driving crash honored with LEGO tribute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) - It was an event that Arthur Gugick would have loved.

The LEGO master and Beachwood High School math teacher was killed by a drunk driver last year.

He was famous in the LEGO community and loved for his commitment to education.

There's now a new Arthur Gugick scholarship in his honor.

The Beachwood Schools Foundation held an event to raise funds for the scholarship Sunday at the school where he taught.

Some of Gugick's LEGO artwork was on display.

Master LEGO builder E.J. Bocan is also creating a mosaic of Mr. Gugick.

