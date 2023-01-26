BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Students from Beachwood City Schools are getting three more days off starting in the 2023-24 school year – that is if three specific holidays fall on a weekday.

The board has voted to recognize three holidays, the Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr, and Diwali, on their academic calendar.

“By providing these days on the calendars, families can celebrate without having to choose between sending their child to school or participating in a family event,” stated Assistant Superintendent Ken Veon.

Students will have off Feb. 9, 2024 for the Chinese New Year, known as the Spring Festival in China, to celebrate the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar.

Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 10, 2024, which marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting.

Diwali, an important religious festival originating in India, will be observed on Nov. 1, 2024.