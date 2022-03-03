Beachwood reaches out to state leaders, DeWine in effort to let track team compete

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – A local track team’s fight to compete in the state championship this

weekend is heating up.

The Beachwood City School District has reached out to the state leaders, even Governor DeWine himself, in an effort to allow the students to run.

Superintendent Bob Hardis said he was frustrated with the OATCCC’s statement about their decision to not allow the high school’s indoor track team to compete in Saturday’s state championship.

“If we can get past that and acknowledge that an honest mistake was made, which we have never denied. What I would like to get to is let’s put the focus on the kids after that,” said Hardis.

Thirty student athletes were denied entry after their coach, Willie Smith, failed to register them in time.

“There would be no harm done at all to any other athlete or participating school to allow us to register, albeit 48 hours after the deadline,” said Hardis.

In a statement to FOX 8, the OATCCC stated Smith asked to be an exception to the rule. They explained that 11 emails about the new registration process were sent out and they were saddened that 326 schools were able to register in time, but Beachwood was not.

They also claimed Coach Smith asked that they at least allow his boys’ team in and not his girls’ team.

“I’ve spoken to Coach Smith about their accusations. He said they mischaracterized what he said in their conversations. He would never do that, I believe that about him. So do the parents of our female track athletes,” said Hardis.

Hardis said they’ve spoken with the district’s attorney and will fight the decision through other means.

“Members of our city council, our mayor have reached out on our behalf. Our state rep Ken Smith jumped in, as well as our state Senator Kenny Yuko. We were also told that Governor DeWine has been made aware of the situation and is lobbying on our behalf,” said Hardis.

Hardis said the district is willing to do what it takes in order for the track team to compete.

“If they want to punish our coach, our school district, we are ready to accept that. But please don’t punish our students,” said Hardis.

The district added that Coach Smith submitted athlete verification for all 30 students so the association already has the information necessary to plan the meet.