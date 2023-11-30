BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The Beachwood Police Department is looking to hire officers and 911 emergency dispatchers.

The department is now hiring “lateral transfers,” meaning officers from other departments can now apply. The department is looking for officers with two years of full-time police experience.

Officers will receive a $2,500 signing bonus. Dispatchers will receive a $2,500 sign on bonus with a one year commitment.

“The Beachwood Police Department offers a unique opportunity for our officers to grow and excel in a top-rated Northeast Ohio suburb covering 5.2 square miles with approximately 14,000, 2,500 companies and a daytime population of 100,000,” Chief Katherine McLaughlin said in a recruitment video, which can be found in full above.

Learn more about the job and how to apply on the City of Beachwood’s website.