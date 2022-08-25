BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Beachwood police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy who has autism.

It’s believed he may be suicidal.

According to a press release, David “Gavi” Mikhli left his home on Community Drive in Beachwood between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday.

He is described as being between 5’5″ and 5’7″ with a slender build. He was last seen wearing jeans with rips, a yellow T-shirt with Converse shoes and a backpack. He had a Nintendo Switch gaming system and a large water bottle.

He has shaggy brown hair that goes down past his eyelids.

Police believe he left his home on foot, and his cell phone was left in his parent’s residence.

Anyone with information should call Beachwood police at 216-464-1234.