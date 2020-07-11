Beachwood police arrest suspect wanted in connection to mall shooting

*See video from when police first responded to the mall above.*

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Beachwood police arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting at Beachwood Place mall on July 3.

According to the department, Antonio Lamar Evans Jr. is accused of shooting a man in the leg during an altercation near Saks Fifth Avenue. It appears the two knew each other prior.

Evans was captured in South Euclid on Friday. Detectives were assisted by the South Euclid Police Department.

Police said the 20-year-old was found in possession of a handgun. He has been charged with felonious assault, additional charges may be possible.

