BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Beachwood City Schools is moving forward with plans to build two new elementary schools in the district.

During a public study session Monday, the board of education decided on a master plan for the future of the district’s aging elementary schools.

Under the plan, new elementary schools would be built at two current school sites — one at Bryden Elementary for grades K-2 and another at Hilltop Elementary for grades 3-5.

The new 62,500 square-foot Bryden Elementary would to be completed in August 2026, while the new 66,300 square-foot Hilltop Elementary would to be completed in June 2028.

There’s also plans to update the Fairmount preschool building.

Over all, the project would cost about $64.9 million.

In a press release, officials said the new schools would, “provide more space to accommodate the District’s growing elementary programming and enrollment, enhanced accessibility and security, new technology and playgrounds and more engaging and collaborative environments in which students can learn.”

The board is expected to vote on resolutions to approve the master plan on Dec. 12. Another resolution would start the process of placing a bond levy on the May ballot next year.