Beachwood Place puts new security measure in place to detect weapons

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Beachwood Place on Wednesday announced the launch of a new program to help detect weapons.

According to a press release, the Vapor Wake Canine Detection Program (VWK9) begins this week. Specially-trained canines and security officers will patrol the shopping center to detect firearms.

“For over four decades, Beachwood Place has been a market staple for shopping, dining and spending time with family and friends. We welcome millions of guests a year and provide for thousands of retail associate jobs within the shopping center. We strive to maintain a safe, peaceful and inclusive environment and require our guests to follow our posted Code of Conduct. Firearms are prohibited within Beachwood Place. The launch of the VWK9 program allows trained security professionals to identify anyone not in compliance,” said Heidi Yanok, general manager of Beachwood Place.

Beachwood Place said the program is an additional safety measure. “The Vapor Wake® Public Safety Canines are VWK9’s most recent advancement in training protocols to provide a viable explosive/firearms screening solution within public areas of interest that is unobtrusive, and effective when implemented with an already existing security program,” the release stated.

Read more headlines on FOX8.com, below: