Beachwood Mitchell’s closes temporarily after employee diagnosed with COVID-19

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream has temporarily shut down its Beachwood location, after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The store closed yesterday and is continuing a CDC-approved, deep-cleaning process through today.

The employee who came down with the virus reportedly last worked on Tuesday, June 23. They are now in self-quarantine.

Mitchell’s is far from the only business in Northeast Ohio to close its doors temporarily, or have an employee test positive for COVID-19, since Gov. DeWine allowed for reopening of restaurants and bars.

Over the past couple days, Ohio continues to see a troubling resurgence in coronavirus cases, especially among young people.