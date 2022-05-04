**Previous report: Community protests after Beachwood cancels summer theater camp.**

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A drama played out at the Beachwood City Council meeting Monday with members of the Beachwood theater community protesting a local theater camp’s cancelation.

The camp had reportedly been on the chopping block for this summer due to low staffing and logistical issues. The camp’s director Jill Koslen had also been let go. This announcement reportedly came about two months before the camp was scheduled to start, leaving many theater families disappointed.

Wednesday, the city of Beachwood released a statement saying Mayor Justin Berns “has listened to the community … and found a path forward.”

“I have foremost in my mind the children who are eager to attend this camp, and I’m happy to be able to begin the process of restoring this opportunity for them,” Berns said in a statement.

Council President Alec Isaacson also approved of the change, saying in a statement, “we’re glad that our drama camp kids will soon have something they can count on for this summer.”

Berns also made clear that Koslen, who was with Beachwood Community Theater for 40 years, has been asked to return to her position and that pending proper staffing, the camp should be able to continue this summer.