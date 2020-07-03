LIVE: Beachwood Place put on lockdown following incident, police on scene investigating

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Beachwood Place shopping mall is currently on lockdown following an incident.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Beachwood police are on scene investigating.

Mall security told FOX 8 that officers are going through the building and are letting people leave in small groups.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: