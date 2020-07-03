BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Beachwood Place shopping mall is currently on lockdown following an incident.
No other details about the incident were immediately available.
Beachwood police are on scene investigating.
Mall security told FOX 8 that officers are going through the building and are letting people leave in small groups.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- LIVE: Beachwood Place put on lockdown following incident, police on scene investigating
- Colossal Cupcakes North Olmsted store now open; Work underway on downtown locations
- I-TEAM: Why a trooper chasing after a speeding vehicle wound up getting a ticket of his own
- Couple gets COVID-19, mother gives birth before dying of virus
- City of Cleveland issues reminder about dangers of celebratory gunfire this 4th of July