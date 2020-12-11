Beachwood launching fee-free restaurant delivery service to residents

by: Talia Naquin

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Beachwood plans to launch a fee-free restaurant delivery service.

The program is called Beachwood Delivers.

Beachwood residents can call nine participating restaurants (listed below) and place an order of $25 or more.

The restaurants will then call a city-contracted driver to deliver it.

The service will be available from 4 to 9 p.m. daily.

There isn’t an official launch date for the program, but the city says “the program will launch within days.”

It is expected to last a month.

Here are the participating restaurants:

  • Blu, the Restaurant
  • Bomba Taco + Bar
  • Cedar Creek Grille
  • Giovanni’s Ristorante
  • Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse
  • Lindey’s Lake House
  • Tres Potrillos
  • Winking Lizard
  • Yours Truly

According to the City of Beachwood Facebook page, the city is still hiring drivers for the service.

