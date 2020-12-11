BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Beachwood plans to launch a fee-free restaurant delivery service.
The program is called Beachwood Delivers.
Beachwood residents can call nine participating restaurants (listed below) and place an order of $25 or more.
The restaurants will then call a city-contracted driver to deliver it.
The service will be available from 4 to 9 p.m. daily.
There isn’t an official launch date for the program, but the city says “the program will launch within days.”
It is expected to last a month.
Here are the participating restaurants:
- Blu, the Restaurant
- Bomba Taco + Bar
- Cedar Creek Grille
- Giovanni’s Ristorante
- Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse
- Lindey’s Lake House
- Tres Potrillos
- Winking Lizard
- Yours Truly
According to the City of Beachwood Facebook page, the city is still hiring drivers for the service.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Wisconsin state court judge rules against Trump lawsuit
- Euclid police investigate murder of young mother
- Woman who was adopted searches for family for over 50 years, learns she has 7 siblings
- Beachwood launching fee-free restaurant delivery service to residents
- ‘Sister Act 3’ is happening and Whoopi Goldberg will return