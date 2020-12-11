Beachwood launching fee-free restaurant delivery service to residents

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Beachwood plans to launch a fee-free restaurant delivery service.

The program is called Beachwood Delivers.

Beachwood residents can call nine participating restaurants (listed below) and place an order of $25 or more.

The restaurants will then call a city-contracted driver to deliver it.

The service will be available from 4 to 9 p.m. daily.

There isn’t an official launch date for the program, but the city says “the program will launch within days.”

It is expected to last a month.

Here are the participating restaurants:

Blu, the Restaurant

Bomba Taco + Bar

Cedar Creek Grille

Giovanni’s Ristorante

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

Lindey’s Lake House

Tres Potrillos

Winking Lizard

Yours Truly

According to the City of Beachwood Facebook page, the city is still hiring drivers for the service.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8