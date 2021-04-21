Beachwood hotel shooting victim identified by Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office has now identified the man reportedly shot and killed in a Beachwood hotel parking lot Tuesday.

The victim, said to be 24-year-old Tyrone Majette of Martins Ferry, Ohio, was found lying on the ground outside of the Embassy Suites Hotel late yesterday morning.

Beachwood police said they were called to the hotel around 11:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired when they discovered Majette’s body, saying he appeared to be shot.

An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting that reportedly occurred at the Embassy Suites in Beachwood police said. ( courtesy Jeff Hogan FOX 8)

Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is currently investigating the incident and more information will be reported as it is learned.